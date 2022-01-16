Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.99 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $26,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $485.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

