Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.22 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

