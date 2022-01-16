Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.42 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $28,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 34.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,511,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 390,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Amcor by 168.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 704,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 442,193 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Amcor by 0.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 526,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.