Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $26,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 13.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $485.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

