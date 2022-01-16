Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $27,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $707,278 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

