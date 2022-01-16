Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $8,759,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP opened at $30.40 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

