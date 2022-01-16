Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 380,254 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,254 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $26,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 678,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after acquiring an additional 651,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.