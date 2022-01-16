ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRPH. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

