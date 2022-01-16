ProShares Trust (TSE:UGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of ProShares Trust (TSE:UGE) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UGE. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ProShares Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$3.50 price objective for the company. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of ProShares Trust in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.