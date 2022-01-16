Prospector Partners LLC Buys 7,850 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,726,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Littelfuse stock opened at $302.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.09. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

