Prospector Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,105 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.06 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

