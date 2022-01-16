Prospector Partners LLC Has $18.25 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for 2.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.28% of RenaissanceRe worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

NYSE RNR opened at $171.32 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.03.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP Ian D. Branagan acquired 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

