Prospector Partners LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 62.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 20.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 33.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NDLS opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.74 million, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.