Prospector Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of TWNK opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.