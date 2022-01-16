Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Proximus stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

