Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 94.7% in December

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRYMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prysmian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

PRYMY opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

