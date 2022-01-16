PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PPERY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 71,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

