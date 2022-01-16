Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

Shares of NILSY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.