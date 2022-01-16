Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Shares Up 0.7%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

About Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the trading of goods through the operation of supermarkets. It provides consumer products, such as canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical, and medical goods on a wholesale and retail basis. The company was founded on September 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

