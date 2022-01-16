PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Short Interest Down 67.9% in December

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FRWAU stock remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRWAU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.