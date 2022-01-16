Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $121.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Get Q2 alerts:

NYSE:QTWO opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. Research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Q2 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.