Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Accenture in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $433.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Shares of ACN opened at $353.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.21. Accenture has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,002 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.