Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

