QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $3,280,048.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $20.68 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.