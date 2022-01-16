QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $3,280,048.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $20.68 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in QuantumScape by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in QuantumScape by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

