Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $142.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

