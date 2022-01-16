R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 601,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 925,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

