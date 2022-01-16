Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 4,412 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

