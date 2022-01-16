Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 9,018 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $244.12 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.