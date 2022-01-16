Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,022 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Umpqua worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 43.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Umpqua by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.16 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.