Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $244.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.43 and a 200 day moving average of $250.83. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.