Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,070 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

