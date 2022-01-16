Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,273 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -90.00%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.