Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,061,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $293.31 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

