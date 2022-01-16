Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 10,544 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,614 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $256.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

