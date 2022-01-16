Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rain Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

