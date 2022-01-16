Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ranger Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $188.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.85. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

