RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RTLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $930.90 on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $786.50 and a 12 month high of $1,155.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $962.87 and its 200 day moving average is $982.44.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

