RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RTLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $930.90 on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $786.50 and a 12 month high of $1,155.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $962.87 and its 200 day moving average is $982.44.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

