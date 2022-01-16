Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,089 Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PLx Pharma were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 56.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 75.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXP opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 4.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BWS Financial assumed coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

