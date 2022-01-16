Raymond James & Associates Has $1.75 Million Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

