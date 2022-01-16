Raymond James & Associates Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25,565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $200.45 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.25.

