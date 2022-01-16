Raymond James & Associates Has $1.94 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 16.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,669. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

NYSE:PD opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

