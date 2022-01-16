Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,240 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Criteo were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 716.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 258.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,006. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

