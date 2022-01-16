Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 21.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

