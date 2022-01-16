Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 371.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 59,924 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 66,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

