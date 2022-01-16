Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 502.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Timken by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Timken by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timken by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Timken stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

