Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332,771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMVM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 56,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

XMVM opened at $50.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.