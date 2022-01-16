Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.10.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

