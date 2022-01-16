Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFTY opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $52.55.

