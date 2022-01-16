Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,766 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 34.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $93.42.

