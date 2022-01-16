Raymond James Reiterates C$10.00 Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 15,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total transaction of C$104,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,800.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

